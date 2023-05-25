Elypse Patch Note 1.0.8

Share · View all patches · Build 11316544 · Last edited 25 May 2023 – 13:46:22 UTC by Wendy

Hey everyone, 📢

So here's a new important patch!

This one is here to discard what was our "assist mode" and change it into "Difficulty Settings".

Among other bugs fixes, we also patched the resolutions issues and 4K is now available.

⚙️ Patch note Elypse 1.0.8 ⚙️

Resolution issues fixed

4K is now available

Difficulty settings added

Nyx not following Fay anymore corrected

Some killzones and colliders adjustments

Game duration statistic issues fixed

Thanks for following and supporting our work, we are doing our best to adapt to your feedbacks.

Cheers,