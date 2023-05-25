Elypse Patch Note 1.0.8

Hey everyone, 📢
So here's a new important patch!
This one is here to discard what was our "assist mode" and change it into "Difficulty Settings".
Among other bugs fixes, we also patched the resolutions issues and 4K is now available.
⚙️ Patch note Elypse 1.0.8 ⚙️
- Resolution issues fixed
- 4K is now available
- Difficulty settings added
- Nyx not following Fay anymore corrected
- Some killzones and colliders adjustments
- Game duration statistic issues fixed
Thanks for following and supporting our work, we are doing our best to adapt to your feedbacks.
Cheers,
- Hot Chili Games.
