Coral Island update for 27 May 2023

Hotfix v0.4-65351

Build 11316390 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi Farmers,

With this patch, we're launching a virtual keyboard to help with playing on Steam Deck and the controller. We also fix a lot of reported issues and crashes throughout the game.

Hotfix v0.4-65351:
New Feature:

  • Virtual Keyboard now will show for all text fields when you press A when using Controllers

Improvements:

  • Relationship UI layout improvements
  • HP Bar now changes color as you deplete them
  • Cow competition tutorials

Bugfix:

  • Fix minor hair mesh issues on the character customizer
  • Fix wrong expressions for NPC on Harvest Festival
  • Fix ranch animal stopped producing products for some players
  • Fix unable to trigger fire gate cutscene for some players
  • Remove the blocking mesh in the BOS entrance
  • Now mail subjects can handle honorifics
  • Fix random crashes when cutting grass
  • Fix chicken eggs submerged under the mesh.
  • Fix for bug in quest 'No aging Barrel' from Jeff Smith
  • Some minor localization fixes.

Thank you,
Stairway Team

Changed files in this update

