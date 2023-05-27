Hi Farmers,
With this patch, we're launching a virtual keyboard to help with playing on Steam Deck and the controller. We also fix a lot of reported issues and crashes throughout the game.
Hotfix v0.4-65351:
New Feature:
- Virtual Keyboard now will show for all text fields when you press A when using Controllers
Improvements:
- Relationship UI layout improvements
- HP Bar now changes color as you deplete them
- Cow competition tutorials
Bugfix:
- Fix minor hair mesh issues on the character customizer
- Fix wrong expressions for NPC on Harvest Festival
- Fix ranch animal stopped producing products for some players
- Fix unable to trigger fire gate cutscene for some players
- Remove the blocking mesh in the BOS entrance
- Now mail subjects can handle honorifics
- Fix random crashes when cutting grass
- Fix chicken eggs submerged under the mesh.
- Fix for bug in quest 'No aging Barrel' from Jeff Smith
- Some minor localization fixes.
Thank you,
Stairway Team
