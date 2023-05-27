Hi Farmers,

With this patch, we're launching a virtual keyboard to help with playing on Steam Deck and the controller. We also fix a lot of reported issues and crashes throughout the game.

Hotfix v0.4-65351:

New Feature:

Virtual Keyboard now will show for all text fields when you press A when using Controllers

Improvements:

Relationship UI layout improvements

HP Bar now changes color as you deplete them

Cow competition tutorials

Bugfix:

Fix minor hair mesh issues on the character customizer

Fix wrong expressions for NPC on Harvest Festival

Fix ranch animal stopped producing products for some players

Fix unable to trigger fire gate cutscene for some players

Remove the blocking mesh in the BOS entrance

Now mail subjects can handle honorifics

Fix random crashes when cutting grass

Fix chicken eggs submerged under the mesh.

Fix for bug in quest 'No aging Barrel' from Jeff Smith

Some minor localization fixes.

Thank you,

Stairway Team