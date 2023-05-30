 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Miasma Chronicles update for 30 May 2023

Alpha Editor Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 11316307 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

STABILITY/BUGS

  • Multiple crash fixes for tactical
  • Fix for Elvis potentially missing in final cutscene.

BALANCING FIXES

  • Reduced damage of frog bows by 10
  • Reduced damage of Skullcrusher by 10 on normal
  • Replaced Witchdoctor with Skullcrusher around the Vortex in Miasma Wall
  • Reduced damage of Bandit Blasters by 10 on normal
  • Reduced Crit. damage of bandit snipers by 10
  • Reduced Crit. Chance of bandit snipers from 40% to 20%
  • Reduced Crit. Chance of Collectors vs. humans from 30% to 20%
  • Reduced Crit. damage of most Collectors
  • Made Narrative mode even easier.

QUALITY OF LIFE

  • WASD can now be mapped.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1649011 Depot 1649011
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link