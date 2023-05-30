Alpha Editor Patch

STABILITY/BUGS
- Multiple crash fixes for tactical
- Fix for Elvis potentially missing in final cutscene.
BALANCING FIXES
- Reduced damage of frog bows by 10
- Reduced damage of Skullcrusher by 10 on normal
- Replaced Witchdoctor with Skullcrusher around the Vortex in Miasma Wall
- Reduced damage of Bandit Blasters by 10 on normal
- Reduced Crit. damage of bandit snipers by 10
- Reduced Crit. Chance of bandit snipers from 40% to 20%
- Reduced Crit. Chance of Collectors vs. humans from 30% to 20%
- Reduced Crit. damage of most Collectors
- Made Narrative mode even easier.
QUALITY OF LIFE
- WASD can now be mapped.
