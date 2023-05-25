Update, Version 20230525

English

[Skill]New Skill: Create Mummy (You will need a corpse and some bandages.)

[Breached Ancient Tomb]Added a skill book that teaches "Create Mummy" in this location. (I don't want it to be story progress-locked. Thus, in theory, you can get it right after you finish the prologue and start to explore the world)

[Inside the Black Pyramid]Added a skill book that teaches "Create Mummy" in this location. (As it's locked behind the main story progresses, it's less useful. But, it can give you a redundant copy.)

[Inside the Black Pyramid]Added more decorations in the room on the left side.

[Inside the Black Pyramid]Added a new document: An Aten Cultist's Journal #2

[Inside the Black Pyramid]Added a room on the right side with shade enemies.

【技能】新技能：制造木乃伊（需要一具尸体和一堆绷带。）

【被闯入的古墓】在这里加入了一本教【制造木乃伊】的技能书。（我不打算让这本技能书被锁在任何的故事剧情后面。所以，理论上，你在序章结束后的自由探索过程中就能获得。）

【黑暗金字塔内】在这里加入了一本教【制造木乃伊】的技能书。（这一本由于是藏在主线剧情后的，所以用途相对较小。但是，可以给你提供一份冗余的副本。）

【黑暗金字塔内】在左侧的房间加入了更多装饰物

【黑暗金字塔内】加入了新的文档：一名阿腾教徒的日志#2

【黑暗金字塔内】在右侧加入了一个有暗影敌人的房间。

