If you didn't have persistents from before, this error would come up. I have made a default for the variable in question and this fixes the issue. I apologize about this error as I do not recall deleting the default before I made this particular change.
Fire of Life: New Day update for 25 May 2023
TypeError: 'NoneType' object is not subscriptable
Patchnotes via Steam Community
