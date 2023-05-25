 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tennis Manager 2023 update for 25 May 2023

Patch Day-one

Share · View all patches · Build 11316235 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Adds:

  • The generated photo of the 3D player is now updated if the outfit is modified
  • New variations for the end of match cinematic

Changes:

  • Improvement of the consistency of the results according to the surface
  • Improvement of the men's 3d model
  • Improvement of the serve winners statistic
  • WorldCup draw screens loading speed improvement
  • Shoes and rackets without bonus have now a style "neutral"
  • Training session for 2nd and 3rd game plan are now unlocked sooner*
  • There are now more coaches in the starting academies*
  • Various updates on players : 3D appearance, photos, fakenames, attributes*
  • Various tweaks on tournaments to improve the filling rate of junior tournaments*
  • Financial assistance from the bank or a donator came too soon*

Fixes:

  • Display bug during the match making a part of the players' body transparent
  • Player creation : the potential and type of progression chosen was not taken into account
  • Missing and incorrect statistic in the season end email
  • Wrong mail sent during WorldCup suggested that it was possible to update trainings
  • Player creation : the game sometimes crashed when validating the creation
  • Equipment supplier bonus was sometimes paid too soon when starting a new career
  • Race Ranking for JTL Girls circuit was not accessible*
  • Some statistics in Double were incorrect
  • Various UI fixes
  • Various translations fixes
  • Wrong city for the Mouratoglou Academy*
  • Berlin Open WTL had the wrong surface*
  • Some player records were wrong, leading to incorrect negotiation behaviour*

*: requires to start a new career

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2280393 Depot 2280393
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link