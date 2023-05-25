Patch Day-one

Adds:
- The generated photo of the 3D player is now updated if the outfit is modified
- New variations for the end of match cinematic
Changes:
- Improvement of the consistency of the results according to the surface
- Improvement of the men's 3d model
- Improvement of the serve winners statistic
- WorldCup draw screens loading speed improvement
- Shoes and rackets without bonus have now a style "neutral"
- Training session for 2nd and 3rd game plan are now unlocked sooner*
- There are now more coaches in the starting academies*
- Various updates on players : 3D appearance, photos, fakenames, attributes*
- Various tweaks on tournaments to improve the filling rate of junior tournaments*
- Financial assistance from the bank or a donator came too soon*
Fixes:
- Display bug during the match making a part of the players' body transparent
- Player creation : the potential and type of progression chosen was not taken into account
- Missing and incorrect statistic in the season end email
- Wrong mail sent during WorldCup suggested that it was possible to update trainings
- Player creation : the game sometimes crashed when validating the creation
- Equipment supplier bonus was sometimes paid too soon when starting a new career
- Race Ranking for JTL Girls circuit was not accessible*
- Some statistics in Double were incorrect
- Various UI fixes
- Various translations fixes
- Wrong city for the Mouratoglou Academy*
- Berlin Open WTL had the wrong surface*
- Some player records were wrong, leading to incorrect negotiation behaviour*
*: requires to start a new career
Changed files in this update