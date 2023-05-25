Play Release 114!

Welcome! The Catnip Games development team marks this monthly release of Shroud of the Avatar with new content and improvements. For Release 114 (R114), we offer a few new quests in Port Harmony and a few old beings who resent have been awakened.
For those wishing to participate in any community activities, upcoming one-time and recurring community events have been announced! Be sure to also review the Player Guide and Known Issues for additional information on recent changes and upcoming fixes.
News Announcements
- Release Day Work Window Changes
- Blood River Outskirts and Vermillion Lens Quest Items
- The Great New Britannia Mapping Project Continues
- Release 114 Patch Notes
- Latest News and Q&A May Livestream
- Remembrance Sale
- Release 114 Subscriber Login Rewards
- June Login Rewards
- Crown Store Updates
- Bug Brigade & Testing Directives
- Streamer Program
- Upcoming Release Dates
For more details about this update, read the full article at the official Shroud of the Avatar website.
Changed files in this update