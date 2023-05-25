 Skip to content

Shroud of the Avatar: Forsaken Virtues update for 25 May 2023

Play Release 114!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Welcome! The Catnip Games development team marks this monthly release of Shroud of the Avatar with new content and improvements. For Release 114 (R114), we offer a few new quests in Port Harmony and a few old beings who resent have been awakened.

For those wishing to participate in any community activities, upcoming one-time and recurring community events have been announced! Be sure to also review the Player Guide and Known Issues for additional information on recent changes and upcoming fixes.

News Announcements

  • Release Day Work Window Changes
  • Blood River Outskirts and Vermillion Lens Quest Items
  • The Great New Britannia Mapping Project Continues
  • Release 114 Patch Notes
  • Latest News and Q&A May Livestream
  • Remembrance Sale
  • Release 114 Subscriber Login Rewards
  • June Login Rewards
  • Crown Store Updates
  • Bug Brigade & Testing Directives
  • Streamer Program
  • Upcoming Release Dates

For more details about this update, read the full article at the official Shroud of the Avatar website.

