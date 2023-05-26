 Skip to content

Flashing Lights update for 26 May 2023

Hotfix: 26th May 2023

Build 11315863

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes

  • Multiplayer kick/ban/unban functions could affect wrong players
  • Multiplayer chat fade fix, could get stuck on screen
  • Sometimes couldn't interact with NPC after asking them to get out of car in traffic stops
  • Button prompts (F8) missing Tow controls
  • In mission "Motor Vehicle Collision" [id: 3000] could interact with patient without opening the door with Spreaders

Fixes for mission "Officer Needs Assistance" [id: 1010]

  • NPC police car driver texture fix
  • Removed MDT scan result for NPC police car
  • Removed ability to perform traffic stop on the NPC police car
  • No longer can tow the NPC police car

