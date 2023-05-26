Hotfix: 26th May 2023

Fixes
- Multiplayer kick/ban/unban functions could affect wrong players
- Multiplayer chat fade fix, could get stuck on screen
- Sometimes couldn't interact with NPC after asking them to get out of car in traffic stops
- Button prompts (F8) missing Tow controls
- In mission "Motor Vehicle Collision" [id: 3000] could interact with patient without opening the door with Spreaders
Fixes for mission "Officer Needs Assistance" [id: 1010]
- NPC police car driver texture fix
- Removed MDT scan result for NPC police car
- Removed ability to perform traffic stop on the NPC police car
- No longer can tow the NPC police car
Changed files in this update