The production notice of the Simplified Chinese version of Japanese action RPG

Recently, we have received many requests from players for a Chinese version.

In order to let the Chinese players can also enjoy this work, "Nine-Tailed Okitsune Tale" Simplified Chinese version is in sharp production!

This work tells the story of the nine-tailed fox main character fox white because of pranks accidentally unlocked the evil spirit seal, in order to catch the escape of the evil spirit, embarked on an adventure while changing into a variety of postures while solving the frequent mutations around.

Known for his pranks and rejected by the residents of the city, he, she? (The gender of Kohaku is unknown!) Will the mission be accomplished...