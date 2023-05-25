 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

古今東西おきつね物語 update for 25 May 2023

The production notice of the Simplified Chinese version of Japanese action RPG

Share · View all patches · Build 11315832 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Recently, we have received many requests from players for a Chinese version.
In order to let the Chinese players can also enjoy this work, "Nine-Tailed Okitsune Tale" Simplified Chinese version is in sharp production!

This work tells the story of the nine-tailed fox main character fox white because of pranks accidentally unlocked the evil spirit seal, in order to catch the escape of the evil spirit, embarked on an adventure while changing into a variety of postures while solving the frequent mutations around.
Known for his pranks and rejected by the residents of the city, he, she? (The gender of Kohaku is unknown!) Will the mission be accomplished...

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2348654 Depot 2348654
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2348655 Depot 2348655
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link