 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

City of Beats update for 25 May 2023

Balance Update Notes for v20230525

Share · View all patches · Build 11315732 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is another small-ish patch with a few tweaks, including:

  • slightly reduced the Blazemaker's flamethrower damage and also nerfed the cluster grenade mod
  • buffed some of the Defense upgrades
  • disabled OpenXR plugins which could cause issues when a VR headset is connected (don't ask me why they were enabled in the first place)

The rest of this patch focuses on challenge mode balancing:

  • removed Monday Morning (does not apply to real life, sorry)
  • switched some instabilities around between challenges for a smoother difficulty increase
  • "Red Dead Retaliation" now only triggers on the following beat
  • increased pull range of "Attractive Personality" projectiles
  • increased "Death Traps" & "Quality Is Not Free" damage
  • slightly increased "They Get Stronger" overall difficulty

Changed files in this update

City of Beats Content Depot 1470391
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link