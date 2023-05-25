Balance Update Notes for v20230525

This is another small-ish patch with a few tweaks, including:
- slightly reduced the Blazemaker's flamethrower damage and also nerfed the cluster grenade mod
- buffed some of the Defense upgrades
- disabled OpenXR plugins which could cause issues when a VR headset is connected (don't ask me why they were enabled in the first place)
The rest of this patch focuses on challenge mode balancing:
- removed Monday Morning (does not apply to real life, sorry)
- switched some instabilities around between challenges for a smoother difficulty increase
- "Red Dead Retaliation" now only triggers on the following beat
- increased pull range of "Attractive Personality" projectiles
- increased "Death Traps" & "Quality Is Not Free" damage
- slightly increased "They Get Stronger" overall difficulty
