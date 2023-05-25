Update v0.9.3.0 (Sandbox)

Hooray recruits! Welcome to the biggest update of One Military Camp!

This update is the most special so far, not only because of the huge amount of content, but also because of how much OMC has evolved during this Early Access thanks to the feedback that all of you, our beloved community, have sent us.

Next, we’ll take a look at all the new features (Sandbox mode, changes in the main campaign, new achievements, quality of life improvements such as being able to move buildings, etc.), and we’ll also do a brief recap of all the content that we’ve been adding during these first months of Early Access.

Sandbox mode

We’ve introduced a new, long awaited mode that will add infinite hours of replayability: Sandbox mode.

In this mode, you’ll be able to choose between two types of gameplay: Reconquest and Battle, as well as many other options to customize your game to your liking.

Reconquest: similar to the campaign mode, you’ll have to manage your camp and carry out missions on a customized map to reclaim all the territories from the enemy. Here, you’ll set the pace of conquest.

Battle: a 1vs1 against the enemy. Both of you will have to train and deploy squads strategically around the map until you manage to besiege the opponent’s camp. Don’t relax, the enemy AI will also try to advance mercilessly until it defeats you.

Custom rules: every time you start a new Sandbox game, you’ll be able to choose, among other things, the shape of the map, initial biome and different difficulty settings such as training speed, starting funds, chance of illness...

Campaign mode

In these months of development we’ve been receiving a lot of feedback and suggestions about the need to add more depth to the missions and more freedom in how to tackle them.

Now, you can decide which missions to do first and which path to follow in order to defeat Dragan and his minions.

Also, it won’t be mandatory to change camp to train certain soldier classes (but training them in their preferred biome will add a bonus to their performance).

In previous updates, we also introduced missions with decision making, where your choices could change the outcome of a mission.

Economy

To add more depth to the economy management, we’ve improved two key aspects: self-sufficiency and Towns.

With the latest self-sufficiency update we gave you the opportunity to have your own production buildings so you wouldn’t have to depend on suppliers anymore. With these factories and the addition of conveyor belts now you are able to keep your warehouses always full without depending on anyone else.

And if you produce more than you need you can sell the surplus and make some profit!

On the other hand, now you’ll be able to tax the Towns as you gain control over them, and collect extra money to maintain your troops.

New achievements

With all this new content we wanted to add 10 new achievements related to the self-sufficiency and sandbox features, for a new total of 44 achievements in the game.

Steam Deck

One of the big updates during Early Access was to make One Military Camp fully playable on Steam Deck. You’ve been asking for it since the beginning and we didn’t hesitate to make a complete adaptation.

Automation

To make things easier for those of you who prefer to focus on building and winning missions, we’ve added automation options in resource management and training tasks.

Instructors are an important element of the gameplay. That’s why you’ll be able to unlock them much sooner in the research tree. We’ve also listened to your feedback about how to get them and train them. Now they are easier to get, and if you use them wisely they’ll greatly reduce micromanagement when training your soldiers.

In addition, if you improve your warehouses you’ll have the option to buy/sell resources automatically.

Defenses

Since launch, we've been listening to your suggestions about how the defensive elements should work. After several updates we think we’ve achieved an efficient and fair system for the player.

Quality of life

Yes, in this update we’ve fixed the chain reaction issue with overloaded generators, which a lot of you found annoying. In addition, in these months we’ve also been listening to the community to introduce small usability improvements and in this update we’ve added the most demanded feature of all: being able to move buildings.

Now it’s as simple as clicking and holding on a building and the building will go into move mode.

Community Items

To reward the amount of hours you’re putting into One Military Camp, we added in a previous update a number of community items for you to collect and share with friends. These include cards, backgrounds, badges and emoticons.



Languages

Since the Early Access launch, the game supports English, German, French and Spanish. Now, in this last update we’ve added Chinese, Russian and Thai.

Visual improvements in environments

We wanted your camp to feel more alive, and that required a more interesting natural environment. Our artists have worked hard to improve the grass and add different kinds of flowers and bushes (you can even find some sunflowers). Since the last update environments are more natural to really make you think you are inside your camp.

New Key art

Do you remember the wonderful retro cover art of systems like NES or Spectrum? We do, and that cover art managed to put your mind in the right setting before even starting to play. We think it’s important to convey correctly what the game is about also in the promotional art and that’s why we’ve changed our key art like this:

Optimization

Optimization has been another battlefront for the dev team during these months, and thanks to their efforts the game manages to double its FPS rate compared to the builds that were released at the beginning of the Early Access period.

Bugfixing

In these months we fixed a lot of bugs and little issues that you’ve been reporting. We don’t want to bore you with a long list, so we’ll just say “Thank you”, because without your reports in the Steam Forums and our official Discord server it wouldn’t have been possible for us to patch the game so quickly.

Special mentions

Last but not least, we would like to make once more a special mention to some community members who have been specially active, and to whom we are very grateful:

“GoddGaming”, “Astro”, “Ertt”, “Marksman”, “Krissie_Kris”“CozyNeoGaming” “BonPadre”, “IL PALLINO”, “Aeromar” “DNLH” “Clueball”, “TacticalWeasel”, “MoonMonger”, “Nosedigger” , “Andrew xD”, “Deputy Dawg”

The whole team at Abylight Barcelona wishes you all enjoy this update as much as we enjoyed creating it.

Soldiers, dismissed!!!