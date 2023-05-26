Share · View all patches · Build 11315706 · Last edited 26 May 2023 – 17:09:26 UTC by Wendy

Hey,

We are dropping patch 1.06 out Today. This is a small patch but does have some requested fixes.

The full list is below:

If for some reason you are having issues. Drop us some details over HERE.

We hope this helps you to enjoy Tin Hearts even more than ever, but we will continue to polish and make it run smoother than an entire troop of marching soldiers.

If you have two minutes, please drop us a review. It massively helps with the visibility of the game.

Thank you.