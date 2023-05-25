 Skip to content

Bread & Fred update for 25 May 2023

Day 1 Patch!

Build 11315702 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone!
First of all, thank you so much for buying Bread & Fred! We really appreciate all the support the game is receiving. We're still working on other stuff that is taking a lot of time from us, but we wanted to quickly do an update to fix some of the bigger issues people had.

[BUG_FIXED] Sometimes the screen was black when playing singlePlayer mode
[BUG_FIXED] Getting stuck in the secret fall on the mines
[BUG_FIXED] Steams achievements not unlocking immediately
[BUG_FIXED] Destructible blocks sound, reproducing a lot of times

We are aware of some more bugs and we'll try to get them fixed as soon as we can. If you found any bugs or concerns, pls don't hesitate to let us know on the Forum or on our Discord

