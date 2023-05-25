 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

残秽的我们第二章 update for 25 May 2023

Hello everyone

Share · View all patches · Build 11315699 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone, today we have updated and optimized the performance of some in-game content and updated the Japanese version. Wish you all a happy game! Thank you for your support all the time.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2079951 Depot 2079951
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link