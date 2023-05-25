Hello everyone, today we have updated and optimized the performance of some in-game content and updated the Japanese version. Wish you all a happy game! Thank you for your support all the time.
残秽的我们第二章 update for 25 May 2023
Hello everyone
Patchnotes via Steam Community
