New name, new trailer, demo update

Hello, fellow Bandits,

As we are getting closer to releasing the game, we have a few announcements!

First of all, we are changing the name of the game. Bandit Brawler better reflects the game genre and vibe. Since we will be punching a lot of suckers in the face, it only made sense.

Bandit Simulator is dead. Long live Bandit Brawler.

Secondly, there is a large update coming for the demo tomorrow. The list of fixes includes:

graphical fixes

bleeding mechanic fix

adjustments to UI

bugs hunted

changes in some NPC behavior

better chest contents

urinating on folks works better now

adjustments to the quests UI

Also, we are very proud to introduce to you our launch trailer which you can watch on the game's Steam profile.

Enjoy! The game's coming very soon!

Titanite Games