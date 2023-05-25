 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Bandit Brawler update for 25 May 2023

New name, new trailer, demo update

Share · View all patches · Build 11315688 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, fellow Bandits,

As we are getting closer to releasing the game, we have a few announcements!

First of all, we are changing the name of the game. Bandit Brawler better reflects the game genre and vibe. Since we will be punching a lot of suckers in the face, it only made sense.

Bandit Simulator is dead. Long live Bandit Brawler.

Secondly, there is a large update coming for the demo tomorrow. The list of fixes includes:

  • graphical fixes
  • bleeding mechanic fix
  • adjustments to UI
  • bugs hunted
  • changes in some NPC behavior
  • better chest contents
  • urinating on folks works better now
  • adjustments to the quests UI

Also, we are very proud to introduce to you our launch trailer which you can watch on the game's Steam profile.

Enjoy! The game's coming very soon!

Titanite Games

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1133041 Depot 1133041
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link