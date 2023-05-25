Hotfix v0.21.135

Some bug were successfully eradicated today! You're very welcome to update and carry on with your daily factory-building duty. Glory to science!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Some bug were successfully eradicated today! You're very welcome to update and carry on with your daily factory-building duty. Glory to science!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update