Halls of Torment update for 25 May 2023

HoT Fix - 2023-05-25

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello my dear Tormented Souls!

We have found false torment spreading among our brave heroes, so we decided to squish the pesky bugs bothering you and cursing some lords. Please keep reporting your issues, we'll continue the next days.

  • An issue where PRELUDE players could not complete quests for the Viaduct, Warlock and Cleric.
  • Lowering the Lords health slightly.
  • Elites on Viaduct have a bit less health, but now there are 6 of them - more abilities!
  • Kill requirements for the Sorceress unlock have been reduced.
  • STOMP quest of the Shield Maiden has been fixed.
  • Bullwark quest requirements have been reduced.
  • Gargoyle elite enemies won't drop gold and scroll over the edge anymore.
  • It's no longer possible anymore to enter locked levels.
  • Single blessings can now be refunded with the gamepad

