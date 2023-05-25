Halycon / OMSI 2 Tools AUXI - Update 1.312

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2126130/OMSI_2_Tools__AUXI_Expansion/
Changelog Version 1-312
- Increased the thread priority for handling the driver's camera
- Fixed an issue with inconsistent numerical format in AUXI's bus camera configuration files (originally depending on region of the PC)
- Fixed an issue where AUXI didn't ignore commented cameras in an OMSI 2 bus file
- Restored some LUA script files for Developer Tools which were missing in the previous version
Changed files in this update