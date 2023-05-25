 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

OMSI 2 update for 25 May 2023

Halycon / OMSI 2 Tools AUXI - Update 1.312

Share · View all patches · Build 11315626 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2126130/OMSI_2_Tools__AUXI_Expansion/

Changelog Version 1-312

  • Increased the thread priority for handling the driver's camera
  • Fixed an issue with inconsistent numerical format in AUXI's bus camera configuration files (originally depending on region of the PC)
  • Fixed an issue where AUXI didn't ignore commented cameras in an OMSI 2 bus file
  • Restored some LUA script files for Developer Tools which were missing in the previous version

Changed files in this update

"OMSI 2 Add-on Tools – AUXI Expansion (2126130)"-Depot Depot 2126130
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link