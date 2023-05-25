Version 0.7.07 - Hotfix

Bug Fixes:
- Fixed an error that would crash your game If you resurrect with Kelumin's mask.
- Fixed a bug that prevented Launcher Rush from executing properly with Sharbora's Adamant Launcher blessing.
- Fixed a bug that caused random amount of enchantment slots to be applied to the Link Blades. This bug is tied to save data and may have also caused abnormalities within your save state’s run count or last played timer. Please let us know if you are experiencing any odd save data issues after this fix.
- Fixed an issue that caused the codex entries and blessing list to wipe and all codex entries couldn’t be marked as seen even after reading them.
- Fixed a crash that triggered when trying to change skin while a mask ability is active.
