Assetto Corsa Competizione update for 25 May 2023

v1.9.3 UPDATE OUT NOW

25 May 2023

v1.9.3 UPDATE OUT NOW

Dear racers,

The latest update of Assetto Corsa Competizione is available!

Update 1.9.3

GENERAL:

  • Added new McLaren 720S GT3 Evo 2023.
  • Fixed an issue at Valencia with pitlane detection.

PHYSICS:

  • BOP fine tuning for Bathurst.
  • BOP fine tuning for Paul Ricard.
  • Honda and Bentley performance improvements.
  • Audi R8 LMS GT3 EvoII aeromap during yaw rotation improvements.
  • Tyre model consumption tweaks.
  • Tyre model slick tyres at very cold/wet temperatures tweaks.
  • Ferrari 296 GT3 steering lock set at 400.
  • Ferrari 296 GT3 number of ECU maps fix (no other changes).
  • Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO2 fuel consumption relative to engine braking ecu maps fixed (inverted).

