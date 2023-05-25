v1.9.3 UPDATE OUT NOW

Dear racers,
The latest update of Assetto Corsa Competizione is available!
Refresh your Steam client in order to download and install the update.
Update 1.9.3
GENERAL:
- Added new McLaren 720S GT3 Evo 2023.
- Fixed an issue at Valencia with pitlane detection.
PHYSICS:
- BOP fine tuning for Bathurst.
- BOP fine tuning for Paul Ricard.
- Honda and Bentley performance improvements.
- Audi R8 LMS GT3 EvoII aeromap during yaw rotation improvements.
- Tyre model consumption tweaks.
- Tyre model slick tyres at very cold/wet temperatures tweaks.
- Ferrari 296 GT3 steering lock set at 400.
- Ferrari 296 GT3 number of ECU maps fix (no other changes).
- Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO2 fuel consumption relative to engine braking ecu maps fixed (inverted).
Follow Assetto Corsa Official Channels:
Website https://assettocorsa.gg
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Assetto.Corsa
Instagram https://www.instagram.com/assettocorsa
Twitter @AC_assettocorsa
Changed files in this update