Cruise Ship Manager update - changes to automated cleaning/fixing availability

Ahoy, shipowners!

Cruise Ship Manager is up and running, and we are taking note of every piece of feedback you provide - thank you for sharing your opinions!

The most prevalent suggestion of changes from you is in the fixing/cleaning element of the game. We hear your opinions and we have decided to introduce a major change to mitigate some of the micromanagement that may come with assigning crew to fixing/cleaning tasks.

That's why we decided to make an automated patroling option available right from the start of the game. The Storage room will also be possible to buy at any port.

As a reminder, the Storage room allows you to assign a crewman to the role of Janitor and then set a patrol route of 10 rooms for single Storage room. Setting the patrol route is very simple - just enter the Storage room menu by clicking the red gear icon, and then clicking Assign Rooms to Patrol button on the right side (next to Send Patrol button). Then you enter a new view mode and just select rooms by clicking on them (the green frame indicates room selected by you to patrol). Please note - the route is not permament and you have to set it up anew for each cruise.

The hotfix introduces the following changes:

The Storage room is now available at starting port, as well as in every other port in the game

The in-game price of the Storage room is adjusted down to $3000

The funds you get at the start of the game are adjusted by +$5000 to accommodate the cost of the Storage room, so it can be bought even for the first cruise

In the menu of assigning a crew member to task, you now can view the distance (in a straight line) of the crewman to the item you selected for cleaning/fixing (under the avatar picture), so you can select the nearest person easily

Added unit price to resource price panels in the shop

Fixed the reloading issues with room variant buttons for large cabins

Fixed the Gym barbell, which stayed in place when the rest of the room was moved somewhere else

Fixed the instance of selling a number of All Inclusive and VIP Tickets even if their pool was set to zero

Fixes to freezes happening during assingment of a crew member to a non-assigned role

Small performance improvements to fuel usage calculation system

We hope the changes we introduce will make your experience with the game smoother and address the issues you found with crew management. We are also working on more quality of life fixes, coming soon.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1730240/Cruise_Ship_Manager/