Old Coin Pusher Friends 2 update for 25 May 2023

Adjusted (Ver 1.2.3)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Adjusted the display order of the UI.

  • Other measures have been taken to address problems that occur very rarely under certain conditions.

Please note that we will not be able to match players with different versions of the game.

Changed files in this update

