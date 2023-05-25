Horde invasion patch

-Added new quests as part of the main story:
-1 introductory quest
-2 light side quests and 2 dark side quests
-1 side quest
With these quests, "The War" chapter of the game is over, and "The Awakening" chapter is about to begin.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
-Added new quests as part of the main story:
-1 introductory quest
-2 light side quests and 2 dark side quests
-1 side quest
With these quests, "The War" chapter of the game is over, and "The Awakening" chapter is about to begin.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update