Svarog's Dream Playtest update for 25 May 2023

Horde invasion patch

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Added new quests as part of the main story:
-1 introductory quest
-2 light side quests and 2 dark side quests
-1 side quest

With these quests, "The War" chapter of the game is over, and "The Awakening" chapter is about to begin.

