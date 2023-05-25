Horde invasion patch

Share · View all patches · Build 11315451 · Last edited 25 May 2023 – 12:09:26 UTC by Wendy

-Added new quests as part of the main story:

-1 introductory quest

-2 light side quests and 2 dark side quests

-1 side quest

With these quests, "The War" chapter of the game is over, and "The Awakening" chapter is about to begin.