 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

DDraceNetwork update for 25 May 2023

DDNet 17.0 released

Share · View all patches · Build 11315424 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

DDNet 17.0 has been released with the following changes:



  • [Client] Condensed team killfeed [Voxel]
  • [Client] Improved friends list UI [Robyt3]
  • [Client] Improved line input and IME support [Robyt3]
  • [Editor] Add proof mode for menu backgrounds [Marmare314]
  • [Client] Fix cl_show_others_alpha not used in places where it can be [Ryozuki]
  • [Client] Show error message popup on assertion error in client and when client fails to launch [Robyt3]
  • [Client] Multiple broadcast rendering fixes [Robyt3 & Jupeyy]
  • [Client] Add the DDNet git hash and "is steam" to the crash file [Jupeyy]
  • [Client] Fix client crash on team kill message with invalid team [Robyt3]
  • [Client] Fix client crash when spectating on server with missing game info [Robyt3]
  • [Client] Fix several issues with the text rendering [Robyt3]
  • [Client] Highlight 0XF game type [0xfaulty]
  • [Client] Fix DDNet freezing on resize on macOS [Ryozuki]
  • [Client] Quit client when existing config file cannot be loaded, add restart command to client [Robyt3]
  • [Client] Fix client crash/hang when launching without data directory [Robyt3]
  • [Client] Add missing attribute shield entities for front and switch layers [Robyt3]
  • [Editor] Improve layout of new folder, map details and event popups [Robyt3]
  • [Editor] Improve editor file browser button layout when screen width is low [Robyt3]
  • [Editor] Fix transparency in grass_main [mind]
  • [Editor] Don't render switch number and delay for tiles where they are unused [Robyt3]
  • [Editor] Make envelope editor resizeable by dragging [Marmare314]
  • [Editor] Move some buttons into menus [Marmare314]
  • [Server] Fix time score [Ryozuki]
  • [Server] Fix swapping with dragger beams and plasmas [Robyt3]
  • [Server] Fix hook prediction [trml]
  • [Server] Allow using rescue (/r) on health pickup [Robyt3]
  • [Server] Add client_score_kind field to serverinfo [Ryozuki]

Changed files in this update

DDraceNetwork Content Depot 412221
  • Loading history…
DDraceNetwork Windows 64bit Depot 412222
  • Loading history…
DDraceNetwork Windows 32bit Depot 412223
  • Loading history…
DDraceNetwork Mac OS X Depot 412224
  • Loading history…
DDraceNetwork Linux x86_64 Depot 412225
  • Loading history…
DDraceNetwork Linux x86 Depot 412226
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link