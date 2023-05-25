DDNet 17.0 released

DDNet 17.0 has been released with the following changes:
- [Client] Condensed team killfeed [Voxel]
- [Client] Improved friends list UI [Robyt3]
- [Client] Improved line input and IME support [Robyt3]
- [Editor] Add proof mode for menu backgrounds [Marmare314]
- [Client] Fix cl_show_others_alpha not used in places where it can be [Ryozuki]
- [Client] Show error message popup on assertion error in client and when client fails to launch [Robyt3]
- [Client] Multiple broadcast rendering fixes [Robyt3 & Jupeyy]
- [Client] Add the DDNet git hash and "is steam" to the crash file [Jupeyy]
- [Client] Fix client crash on team kill message with invalid team [Robyt3]
- [Client] Fix client crash when spectating on server with missing game info [Robyt3]
- [Client] Fix several issues with the text rendering [Robyt3]
- [Client] Highlight 0XF game type [0xfaulty]
- [Client] Fix DDNet freezing on resize on macOS [Ryozuki]
- [Client] Quit client when existing config file cannot be loaded, add restart command to client [Robyt3]
- [Client] Fix client crash/hang when launching without data directory [Robyt3]
- [Client] Add missing attribute shield entities for front and switch layers [Robyt3]
- [Editor] Improve layout of new folder, map details and event popups [Robyt3]
- [Editor] Improve editor file browser button layout when screen width is low [Robyt3]
- [Editor] Fix transparency in grass_main [mind]
- [Editor] Don't render switch number and delay for tiles where they are unused [Robyt3]
- [Editor] Make envelope editor resizeable by dragging [Marmare314]
- [Editor] Move some buttons into menus [Marmare314]
- [Server] Fix time score [Ryozuki]
- [Server] Fix swapping with dragger beams and plasmas [Robyt3]
- [Server] Fix hook prediction [trml]
- [Server] Allow using rescue (/r) on health pickup [Robyt3]
- [Server] Add client_score_kind field to serverinfo [Ryozuki]
