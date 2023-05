Share · View all patches · Build 11315252 · Last edited 25 May 2023 – 10:59:13 UTC by Wendy

This is a very small update, it basically bans a couple of leaderboard cheaters + adds some missing characters of player nicknames.

If you have any suggestions to improve the game, please let me know in here:

https://steamcommunity.com/app/2355250/discussions/0/6492543723424263284