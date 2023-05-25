 Skip to content

Timberborn update for 25 May 2023

Patch notes 2023-05-25 (Experimental)

Hello everyone!

We're delighted by the initial Update 4 reception. Still, there are always tweaks to be made, and the first batch of extra changes has just landed on the experimental branch. Thank you for the feedback!

Misc.

  • Buildings that are not connected to districts no longer display the “Vacant” status.
  • District Crossing no longer has one half blocked from use when the other half is not connected to a district.
  • The Meshy documentation now features a Timberborn-specific section. If you’re a modder, check it out.
  • Made several minor optimizations.
  • Bots no longer use benches. :(
  • Wandering beavers, for example at the start of the game, are now less scared of the grim future and do not aggressively hug each on the same tile.

Bug fixes

  • Fixed the “Entrance blocked” warning on Underground Pile not appearing when the entrance was actually blocked by another building.
  • Made minor tweaks to icons and tooltips.
  • Made minor tweaks to Update 4 translations.
  • When the player sets a Warehouses to “Empty” and selects a new good, that good will now be correctly accepted from other warehouses being emptied.
  • Fixed a bug with Mangrove Trees not self-spreading onto adjacent tiles.
  • Fixed the water particles in the Mechanical Water Pump.
  • Fixed a bug with buildings disappearing from finished terrain blocks.
  • Fix a rare crash occurring during an autosave.
  • Fixed a bug with Chestnut Tree to Pine conversion on pre-Update 4 Iron Teeth saves which resulted in twisted Pines-but-with-Chestnuts hybrids.

