Patch notes 2023-05-25 (Experimental)

Hello everyone!
We're delighted by the initial Update 4 reception. Still, there are always tweaks to be made, and the first batch of extra changes has just landed on the experimental branch. Thank you for the feedback!
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1062090/view/6083844525375414462
Misc.
- Buildings that are not connected to districts no longer display the “Vacant” status.
- District Crossing no longer has one half blocked from use when the other half is not connected to a district.
- The Meshy documentation now features a Timberborn-specific section. If you’re a modder, check it out.
- Made several minor optimizations.
- Bots no longer use benches. :(
- Wandering beavers, for example at the start of the game, are now less scared of the grim future and do not aggressively hug each on the same tile.
Bug fixes
- Fixed the “Entrance blocked” warning on Underground Pile not appearing when the entrance was actually blocked by another building.
- Made minor tweaks to icons and tooltips.
- Made minor tweaks to Update 4 translations.
- When the player sets a Warehouses to “Empty” and selects a new good, that good will now be correctly accepted from other warehouses being emptied.
- Fixed a bug with Mangrove Trees not self-spreading onto adjacent tiles.
- Fixed the water particles in the Mechanical Water Pump.
- Fixed a bug with buildings disappearing from finished terrain blocks.
- Fix a rare crash occurring during an autosave.
- Fixed a bug with Chestnut Tree to Pine conversion on pre-Update 4 Iron Teeth saves which resulted in twisted Pines-but-with-Chestnuts hybrids.
Changed depots in development branch