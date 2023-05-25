Patch notes 2023-05-25 (Experimental)

Hello everyone!

We're delighted by the initial Update 4 reception. Still, there are always tweaks to be made, and the first batch of extra changes has just landed on the experimental branch. Thank you for the feedback!

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1062090/view/6083844525375414462

Misc.

Buildings that are not connected to districts no longer display the “Vacant” status.

District Crossing no longer has one half blocked from use when the other half is not connected to a district.

The Meshy documentation now features a Timberborn-specific section. If you’re a modder, check it out.

Made several minor optimizations.

Bots no longer use benches. :(

Wandering beavers, for example at the start of the game, are now less scared of the grim future and do not aggressively hug each on the same tile.

Bug fixes