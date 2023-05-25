Update 23.05.25



Changes:

New dialog with Aika Thanka in the bar of Calterburry when you unlocked the vanguard battle system, won the brawler fight of Brad versus Ash, and when you found the hellhound village in Amagal. The event will introduce her sisters Bennika and Angrika. Angrika will become a vanguard squad leader at the end of the events.

The lightning brawler Sparky appears in the Black Twin Towers of Honor when you finished Brad's solo challenge, and when you have the brawler stamp card. Brad can have a brawl fight against her after finishing her challenge area. Winning the brawl fight will give Brad and Ryen new skills. Sparky's current character and face images are just place holder. She is planned to get a full body CG image later, but I decided to added her events and character before the CG is done.

Changed the storage screen of the overview map to allow you to see what production is unlocked and what not, and tell you what you need to unlock it. The screen also gives you the option to pause productions that require other resources as materials now.

I added the option to disassemble "all weapons/armors except one of each type" to the anvil of the fire and nature raid.