S.P.A.T. 0.62

Hello, Operators! New updates for you!

I will be glad to hear all your feedback and wishes in our discord.

CHANGELOG

Weapon

Everyone's favorite pistol will finally be added, but I don't even know anymore. I gave it 20 damage and it seems too powerful, it'll practically play the game for you!

"Introducing the Desert Seagull, the pistol that says "I have compensating issues" louder than anything else. With a recoil that will leave your wrists feeling like they just got into a fist fight, the Desert Seagull is perfect for those times when you want to make a big impression, but not necessarily hit anything. Just make sure to wear a helmet, because this bad boy packs a punch."

A very fast submachine gun with maximum firing rate. Unlocked at level 9.

"Introducing the Krazy Vextron SMG, the gun that'll make your enemies run faster than you can say "hasta la vista". With its high rate of fire and impeccable accuracy, this baby will turn even the most hardened monster into Swiss cheese. And don't worry about ammo, because the Krazy Vextron SMG eats bullets for breakfast, lunch, and dinner."

A super-powerful sniper rifle - Spectre's Whisper 2000.

Introducing the "Spectre's Whisper" sniper rifle - a long-range masterpiece that whispers sweet nothings to your targets before blowing their minds. With its pinpoint accuracy and devastating power, it's the perfect weapon for those intimate moments when you want to make your enemies' brains splatter in style. Just remember, it's not about the size of the gun, but the impact it leaves behind.

The Radio Beacon Rifle is back in the game and available at level 8! See your specials.

Fixed the position of the m14 rifle, in the hands it looked off-center.

SV98 damage 50 -> 45.

SV98 added a suppressor module.

Light grenades maximum number of 2, as it was before.

Removed the ability to reload with a full magazine.

Added a delay on melee attacks. Previously, it was possible to spam hits.

Player

Added a pause in single player if you open the main menu.

Removed throw animation if you don't have grenades or light sticks.

Added a delay after throwing a grenade or stick to prevent spamming throws.

UI

Removed the inscriptions open close at the creepy locked door.

Fixed missing signature on the body in the witch quest.

Maps

Added tutorial for the first start of the game.

Stair collisions fixed to not interfere with weapons.

Shortened the intro to the House of Horrors mission.

Fixed brightness in tutorial mission.

Removed monster sounds from the shooting range and horror house.

Removed sounds of trees from the shooting range.

Fixed In one place (the bathroom on the second floor) the key can fall through and you won't find it.

Fixed navmesh in horror house that bot could spawn on APC.

Increased the cull distance for the cave so that visually the stones do not hang in the air

Sound

Music in the main menu changed.

Music in the shooting range changed.

Added a click sound when the magazine has 0 ammo.

Horror House map added night ambient sound.

BUG FIXES