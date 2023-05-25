 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Idle Taoist Mage Warrior update for 25 May 2023

V1.0.6

Share · View all patches · Build 11314818 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Treasure Hunting has been changed to an additional opportunity every 30 minutes online.

  2. Remove the money deduction option from treasure hunting.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2427361 Depot 2427361
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link