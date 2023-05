I finally release to the public the first official release of here 0.1.3

(CHANGES IN 0.1.3)

New - Now completely filling your stomach prevents you from eating again

Delete - Now completely filling your stomach no longer makes you vomit

BugFix - The two areas that activate hidden Steam achievements, prevent aiming and picking up items properly (INTER-UPDATE)

BugFix - Map 12 backup arrival area was sunk into the ground (INTER-UPDATE)

Good game

Elisabeth Rose