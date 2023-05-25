 Skip to content

Surviving the Abyss update for 25 May 2023

Update 0.1.6.1 Patch Notes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone! In today's patch we've fixed several bugs that have been brought to our attention. This include fixes to Objectives and Anomaly.
As always please continue to submit bugs and feedback here & Discord.

Bug Fixes:
  • Fixed Unlock UV mode objective.
  • Fix for Outpost objective not always completing.
  • Fix for the Anomaly attack not appearing.
Quality of Life:
  • Fixed some tooltips getting stuck on in Tech Tree.
  • Changed colours on fauna captured notification.
  • Fixed spacing for building function text on the building selection menu.

