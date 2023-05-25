Share · View all patches · Build 11314670 · Last edited 25 May 2023 – 10:46:07 UTC by Wendy

Coloring Pixels: Collection 3 is on the Nintendo Switch

To celebrate the release of more Coloring Pixels books on the Nintendo Switch, we have added a brand new, free, bonus book image to Coloring Pixels for you to enjoy today!

Coloring Pixels V1.18.16 Patch Notes

New Features

Added a new bonus book image to celebrate the release of Collection 3 on the Switch!

Play on the Nintendo Switch with Coloring Pixels: Collection 3!

Available now! (Time zone dependant) Buy Coloring Pixels: Collection 3 on the Nintendo Switch to play on the go!

https://www.nintendo.com/store/products/coloring-pixels-collection-3-switch/