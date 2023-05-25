Patch Notes - V1.0.0.6

Fixed Issues:
• Fixed a bug where the Robot-Respawn time didn’t reset correctly after the first game.
• Fixed a non-user-facing bug regarding the mount animator.
• Player info on titlescreen no longer fades when checking leaderboards/ achievements.
Added:
• Levelling system for gained experience.
• Players now collect spare coins as currency. (for possible future unlocks)
Various:
• Removed bot kill amount from Player Info (titlescreen)
• Changed Player Avatar frame on titlescreen.
• Changed idle time before showing Leaderboards 30>40s.
Changed files in this update