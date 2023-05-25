Patch Notes - V1.0.0.6

Share · View all patches · Build 11314620 · Last edited 25 May 2023 – 10:09:08 UTC by Wendy

Fixed Issues:

• Fixed a bug where the Robot-Respawn time didn’t reset correctly after the first game.

• Fixed a non-user-facing bug regarding the mount animator.

• Player info on titlescreen no longer fades when checking leaderboards/ achievements.

Added:

• Levelling system for gained experience.

• Players now collect spare coins as currency. (for possible future unlocks)

Various:

• Removed bot kill amount from Player Info (titlescreen)

• Changed Player Avatar frame on titlescreen.

• Changed idle time before showing Leaderboards 30>40s.