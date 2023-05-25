 Skip to content

Ricky Recharge update for 25 May 2023

Patch Notes - V1.0.0.6

Patch Notes - V1.0.0.6

Build 11314620

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed Issues:
• Fixed a bug where the Robot-Respawn time didn’t reset correctly after the first game.
• Fixed a non-user-facing bug regarding the mount animator.
• Player info on titlescreen no longer fades when checking leaderboards/ achievements.

Added:
• Levelling system for gained experience.
• Players now collect spare coins as currency. (for possible future unlocks)

Various:
• Removed bot kill amount from Player Info (titlescreen)
• Changed Player Avatar frame on titlescreen.
• Changed idle time before showing Leaderboards 30>40s.

