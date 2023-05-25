 Skip to content

Army of Ruin update for 25 May 2023

Early Access Update #26 - Hotfix update

Hi! We're releasing a quick hotfix today, fixing an issue reported yesterday:

Bugfixes:

  • Fixed the game performing some unintended logic when paused that could lead to huge temporary slowdowns once unpaused.

