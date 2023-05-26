Flashpoint Campaigns: Southern Storm - Update Version 2.1.2.7207

What’s New in Version 2.1.2.7207



The following corrections were made to scenarios and campaigns:

• The "Brothers in Arms" scenario was updated to fix a typo.

• All the map FP10 files have been updated to correct the swimming units issue seen in some scenarios.

• The \Paths\PathFlavors.ini and FPC_PF.bin files were updated to support the swim path changes.

• Campaigns updated to fix non-core force setup zones disappearing.

Major Bug Fixes and Enhancements

The following items are major bug fixes or game enhancements for this update.

Preset Artillery Missions

Issues with the preset artillery missions in the Dashboard artillery mission editor have been addressed.

• Modifications to a preset mission didn’t show as “Custom” when they should have. Further, “Custom” is now a kind of mission preset again.

• Changes to the number of Rounds in a mission now take immediate effect again.

• The game used to allow fire mission editing outside the Orders phase by pausing the game and changing the mission parameters.

This is now disallowed. The Dashboard editors are disabled during turn resolution even if the game is paused.

Teleporting AI Reinforcements

• Red tank reinforcements (AI) in the scenario Brothers in Arms appeared well behind the enemy front lines. We have fixed the problem that allowed computer player reinforcements to move beyond their arrival hex prematurely. They will now sit in place on arrival until the next computer player orders phase occurs and they receive their orders.

Aggressive River Swimming

• Units were swimming major rivers rather than taking available roads and bridges. We have reduced the tendency to swim, even when moving in formation lanes, and avoid defensive support positions in the water.

• Adjusted pathing costs with a reduced swimming speed, and added a new penalty for swimming when moving in formation lanes.

• Changed the map (.fp10) to tag more steep river banks as too steep to traverse (all FPSS maps)

Campaign Setup Zones

• Setup areas for non-core forces in campaign game transitions were disappearing in CA1-SN3 and in CZ campaign. Source of error found and fixed. Both CA1 and CZ1 campaigns work as intended again.

Minor Fixes and Improvements

• Stop allowing barrages to be plotted beyond the maximum range. This caused artillery not to fire.

• Fix unit pathfinding to recognize roads as mitigation for steep hills (just as the MCOO displays it)

• Rocket artillery fire mission presets have been adjusted. While rockets are usually ‘area fire’ weapons, not all fire missions should be area fire by default. We are returning to the rule that only HE ‘Saturation’ fire is area fire (seven hexes) by default and the other missions are not (one hex). All rocket fire missions take 2 minutes and saturation fire will fire full salvos from all launchers. For non-saturation missions, the original default numbers of rounds are used. In all cases, the player can override these values and use their own, e.g. to make other missions area fire and to increase the number of rounds used.

• In Tutorial 3 a US MLRS unit threw a 'range check error' when the player tried to give it Barrage orders in the Dashboard orders editor. It was assumed HE rockets were available when in this case only ICM was available. It now checks and sets the internal flag correctly first. If the unit only has ICM, FASCAM, any of three types of smoke, etc. it will pick up on this. If multiple types are found then the FIRST found will become the default and the player can manually change it from there.

• PBEM++ if you select either the Game Refresh button or the Challenges Refresh button it should really refresh both at the same time for player convenience.

• A ‘range check’ error could be triggered in Tutorial 2 (Marleyman). We found and fixed the ultimate source of this error.