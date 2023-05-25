 Skip to content

Chinese Chess Party (Xiangqi) update for 25 May 2023

Update Notes for May 25th (build 11314473)

Build 11314473

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fix a bug where the board was not inverted in derive mode.
  • Add arrows to show all moves you have tried in derive mode.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2336551
  • Loading history…
