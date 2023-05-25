- Fix a bug where the board was not inverted in derive mode.
- Add arrows to show all moves you have tried in derive mode.
Chinese Chess Party (Xiangqi) update for 25 May 2023
Update Notes for May 25th (build 11314473)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2336551 Depot 2336551
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update