The Second Update is LIVE!

Hello Space Cadets!

We have prepared a recent update for We Are Screwed! for you! The update introduces new features such as the C.O.D.E.X, which is a Compendium of Objects, Discoveries, Encounters, and Xenotechnology that will allow you to track your progress, discoveries and more. Along with new features we’ll introduce some buffs, fixes, and adjustments along with an improved ship layout for the Junk Fighter and a great number of optimizations. You can find full list of changes down below.

You can check out our full update roadmap.

We hope you enjoy this update!

Safe Manoeuvres!

Your team at Rarebyte

Full notes below:

0.3.50 Patch Notes

May 25th 2023

Changes

Added "The C.O.D.E.X.", a Compendium of Objects, Discoveries, Encounters, and Xenotechnology

Rearranged Junk Fighter ship layout

Added a visual throwing effect to visually explain and enhance the mechanic

Locked chests can now drop module variants

Added graphics to the healing and shielding Scavenger turrets

Added bot venting animation

Improved Super Laser behaviour

Added sounds to ship and map selection

Fixes