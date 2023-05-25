The Second Update is LIVE!

Hello Space Cadets!
We have prepared a recent update for We Are Screwed! for you! The update introduces new features such as the C.O.D.E.X, which is a Compendium of Objects, Discoveries, Encounters, and Xenotechnology that will allow you to track your progress, discoveries and more. Along with new features we’ll introduce some buffs, fixes, and adjustments along with an improved ship layout for the Junk Fighter and a great number of optimizations. You can find full list of changes down below.
You can check out our full update roadmap.
We are overjoyed to have you all see the latest update and test it for yourselves! In addition, we would like to warmly welcome you to our socials where you can follow us closely for updates but also send us feedback. We would love to hear your comments on what you want to see, improve or change in We Are Screwed! Furthermore, we would also like to discuss your likes and dislikes and invite you to ask us questions or just chat with us. Where? Below you will find media where we are available day-by-day ;)
Follow us:
Website: https://www.wearescrewedgame.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rarebyte
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rarebyte/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/RarebyteGameDev/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@wearescrewedgame
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/Rarebyte
We hope you enjoy this update!
Safe Manoeuvres!
Your team at Rarebyte
Full notes below:
0.3.50 Patch Notes
May 25th 2023
Changes
- Added "The C.O.D.E.X.", a Compendium of Objects, Discoveries, Encounters, and Xenotechnology
- Rearranged Junk Fighter ship layout
- Added a visual throwing effect to visually explain and enhance the mechanic
- Locked chests can now drop module variants
- Added graphics to the healing and shielding Scavenger turrets
- Added bot venting animation
- Improved Super Laser behaviour
- Added sounds to ship and map selection
Fixes
- Fixed disappearing module variants when they are dropped out of the ship's window
- Fixed a bug that pushed the ship outside of the map
- Improved ship door interaction range
- Improved visual representation of the challenge border
- Allowed Hands Off module to bounce enemies as well
- Fixed collision issues in the shop
- Fixed an exploit where the Hamster Wheel could be charged indefinitely
- Fixed an issue where players holding an item could see the module upgrade dialog but could not interact with it
- Fixed an issue where player input would get stuck if they were holding scrap while the ship site mission failed
- Fixed an issue where the stage and and level name displayed at the start of a level would never update
- Fixed invisible enemy spawner nests in Infested Swamps
- Fixed missing Drill Worm boss sound effects
- Fixed a level generation issue with Infested Swamps strains
- Fixed an issue where warp keys would spawn on destroyed objects, making it impossible to finish a run
- Fixed an issue where ship status VFX would display during the spawn animation
- Fixed an issue where the module spot would stay open despite no nearby player holding a module
- Fixed an issue where the "Garbage Collector" achievement was triggered without all characters being unlocked
- Fixed Laser Beam VFX not being displayed properly
- Adjusted colliders in inside areas to avoid items getting stuck on walls
- Fixed an issue where enemies would bump into the ship repeatedly, excessively triggering impact sounds and effects
- Tons of additional minor bug fixes
- Minor localization adjustments and fixes
Changed files in this update