Hotfix v0.2.6

This hotfix includes some optimisation for later-game saves where players have many crops and creatures on their farms. If you still face any noticeable FPS drops, do let us know and drop us your save file so we can look into it. Thank you!

General

Fixed: Unable to use Blueberries and other crop-berries to craft Berry Bait

Fixed "ghost" dropped item (related to Preservers) that causes "Inventory Full" notifications.

Fixed energy bar overlapping with bag icon, by giving the bar a maximum display length (i.e. any furthur increase in base energy will not translate to a visual increase).

Fixed creature inventory showing in cutscenes

Fixed camera view for Hangout: Waterfall Activity for 2496x1664 resolutions.

Fixed a collision error for a snowmound in the garden area.

Optimisation

Some code optimisation (for crops & tamed creatures), with noticeable improvements on some later-game saves.

Controller fixes