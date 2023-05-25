Farm DLC fixes... and sneak peeks!

Howdy Flippers!

We’re still receiving tons of feedback from you, and thanks to your ongoing support, we were able to come up with another hotfix. At the moment we're sitting on 5 major Farm DLC hotfixes, and if you'd like to see all the results of those, head over to the following Steam Discussions topic:

https://steamcommunity.com/app/613100/discussions/13/3832044617120388842/

Today, we’ve prepared a few improvements you’ve asked for, mainly no more issues with snapping in greenhouses with roofs and gutters and additional fixes within the architect tool!

Keep in mind, that even though we're constantly working on more and more fixes, we're also preparing a cheeky content update for all the Farm DLC fans, take a quick look:



That doesn't look like your typical farming content!

This one is a new upcoming job order for the Farm DLC... the devs let me know that Flippers will have lots of work with this one!

Now, before we continue, check if your game is properly updated:

The version that you should see in the main menu is 1.23145 (2ea1f)

If you cannot see any updates in your library, the version you see is different from the one mentioned above, or you're still facing issues after today's update, try to verify the integrity of game files:

Go to Steam Library > right-click on House Flipper > Properties > Local Files Tab > Verify integrity of game files.

We have found that some (corrupted or missing) files cannot be fixed just by verifying the integrity of game files through Steam. In some rare cases, especially when you cannot open the game at all, you might need to do a full reinstall!

Go to Steam Library > right-click on House Flipper > Manage > Uninstall. Then install the game normally through Steam Library again.

Here, take a look at the detailed list of today's changes:

General fixes:

Improved the placement mechanics for greenhouses, balconies, and gutters. They now automatically snap together if they are compatible, as long as you look directly at the item you want to connect to.

Restored the ability to paint upper wall segments on most houses.

Resolved the issue where outside quests had a cumbersome navigation menu when the Garden DLC was not active.

Fixed the audio bug with the Paint Gun, which caused it to not mute when all sounds were turned off.

Fixed the problem where farm animals were unable to receive the "Hungry" status.

Fixed a crash caused by the Capulus Bathroom Door.

Froly stairs will no longer infinitely reappear after being sold.

Corrected the recognition of lamp items by rooms.

Adjusted the rotation behavior of windows and doors when placed in Terrace and Balcony room types, they will now differentiate between outer and inner room types.

Fixed animations of the fox seen in the environment.

Fixed crash related to Morgan’s Pets Care popup.

Previews of fence-placing quests will now appear only when holding a fence.

Fixed farm animals freezing due to certain actions without Pets DLC enabled.

House Builder Tool fixes:

Resolved an issue that allowed singular foundations to be extruded, resulting in infinite loading times.

Fixed the ability to place inner walls inside outer walls.

Money spent on the house builder tool will now be included in the overall "House Renovation" costs during a house sale.

Fixed certain foundation selection methods that caused lone walls to appear.

Addressed the issue where foundations could be built on balconies.

Fixed the infinite loading time issue related to placing a building twice in an order.

Building outside of designated quest area will no longer reset the progress of already placed items inside the building.

Saving progress between building phases will no longer lead to disappearing ceilings and floors.

Fixed an issue that caused holes in the foundation to appear during initial placement.

If you have any questions about this patch, or you'd like to report new bugs, you can contact us at: support@frozenway.games with a brief description of the issue. We will try to help you asap!

Pssst: For all of you, Flippers, we have a little surprise. Take a look at this bundle. If you’ve ever wanted to make a friend in the Pets DLC and start your farming journey with the Farm DLC, now’s the perfect time!

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/31350/Everybody_Loves_Animals/

---~ Reczberg with a bunch of grateful developers from Frozen Way and Frozen District <3