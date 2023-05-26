- New company option: pax train matching. Defaults to line and stop. The train, run, line and stop is the more correct option but some saves depend on the simpler behavior, despite it leading to bugs (like pax being in trains going to depot)
- Immediately move pax to their next station stop when a train line changes into depot mode (same behavior as automatic interventions due to stale train)
- Enable intervention respawn in secondary platforms for pax service lines
- Display a circle around secondary platform signals when line is being edited in line editor
- Assume some minimal tractive power if a train has at least 1W of power (not visible in UI)
- When clicking on an unspawned train in the asset list, open the train editor
- Fix: refresh all track reservations on the first sim frame after loading a saved game
- Fix: in parallel append track mode, if the track editor is proposing a track merge, changing the track type only changes the parent track
- Fix: intervention respawn was ignoring the last secondary platform
- Fix: do not allow to create a branch whose immediate sibling is a "keep straight" platform
- Fix: do not allow to set a "keep straight" platform if its immediate sibling is the immediate sibling of a track branch tip
- Fix: train acceleration displayed in the "Dynamics" line of the train editor was not always correct when train is running a line with an overrode max acceleration
- Fix: Line max acceleration did not always correctly apply to train AI
- Fix: do not reposition trains stopping at secondary platforms for stacked orders
NIMBY Rails update for 26 May 2023
Version 1.8.28
Patchnotes via Steam Community
