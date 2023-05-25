 Skip to content

Stuffed update for 25 May 2023

Patch #7 Build 0.12.03

Patch #7 Build 0.12.03

Fixes
• Fixed issue ‘Inflatable Shark’ not always dying in later nights
• Fix issue with key rebinding’s not saving
• Tweaked Max Height of ‘Flying Robots’

