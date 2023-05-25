Release Notes - v0.1c - "NOTHING TO SEE HERE"

In this release we've added:
- Powerup: Invisibility
- More items
Eat the clear fish powerup to become invisible. You will still be able to see yourself (and your hat, rockets, etc), but you'll be invisible to everyone else - watch out, they can still hear you!
Fixes:
- Multiplayer: offline mode room set-up fixed
- Desktop: Better cursor hide/unhide management
Coming Soon:
- More powerups: invincibility, friggin inlaserbility!
- The shop
- More items and skins
- More game maps and modes
As we get further along we'll be looking for more feedback regarding gameplay, etc, but for now we just want to make sure everyone can get started and that the multiplayer is solid. If you have any feedback or comments, please direct them to the Discord. Cheers!
- Simon and Jamie
Changed files in this update