SHARKS Playtest update for 25 May 2023

Release Notes - v0.1c - "NOTHING TO SEE HERE"

Release Notes - v0.1c - "NOTHING TO SEE HERE"

Build 11314231

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In this release we've added:

  • Powerup: Invisibility
  • More items

Eat the clear fish powerup to become invisible. You will still be able to see yourself (and your hat, rockets, etc), but you'll be invisible to everyone else - watch out, they can still hear you!

Fixes:

  • Multiplayer: offline mode room set-up fixed
  • Desktop: Better cursor hide/unhide management

Coming Soon:

  • More powerups: invincibility, friggin inlaserbility!
  • The shop
  • More items and skins
  • More game maps and modes

As we get further along we'll be looking for more feedback regarding gameplay, etc, but for now we just want to make sure everyone can get started and that the multiplayer is solid. If you have any feedback or comments, please direct them to the Discord. Cheers!

  • Simon and Jamie

