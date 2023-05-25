Release Notes - v0.1c - "NOTHING TO SEE HERE"

In this release we've added:

Powerup: Invisibility

More items

Eat the clear fish powerup to become invisible. You will still be able to see yourself (and your hat, rockets, etc), but you'll be invisible to everyone else - watch out, they can still hear you!

Fixes:

Multiplayer: offline mode room set-up fixed

Desktop: Better cursor hide/unhide management

Coming Soon:

More powerups: invincibility, friggin inlaserbility!

The shop

More items and skins

More game maps and modes

As we get further along we'll be looking for more feedback regarding gameplay, etc, but for now we just want to make sure everyone can get started and that the multiplayer is solid. If you have any feedback or comments, please direct them to the Discord. Cheers!