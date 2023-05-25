 Skip to content

Floor44 update for 25 May 2023

1.7.2

Build 11314167

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added new ability: Wealthy
  • Added game difficulty selection
  • Shower cubicle is safer than ever
  • Fixed a bug causing players without flashlight unable to see Darkener

