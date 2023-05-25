PATCH v. 1.07

CHANGELOG v. 1.07

Hard Difficulty: Hitting the uninjured rat several times during the ending no longer assigns wrong sprite to the slime graphics

It's no longer possible to return the student card to the Librarian if it's been forged or tampered with

Fixed an issue where giving the alien figurine to the Archivist caused the pencil sound effect to loop in the background

Fixed an issue where pausing the game or entering the menu while the Archivist was writing could have caused the pencil sound effect to loop in the background

Walter now makes a comment that there are several boxes containing newspapers in the archives

Minor fixes to Elwood's dialogue options

Minor fixes to Anastasia's dialogue options

Fixed the issue where trying to continue on beyond the last page in Walter's notes with the mouse wheel would still produce the paper-shuffling sound effect

Added some animations to interactions with the student card

Added some sound effects to interactions with Armitage and the Archivist

If you wish to use the previous 1.06 version, it can be found under Properties > Betas > previous

Thanks again to everyone who helped to locate and fix the bugs!