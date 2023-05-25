 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dreams in the Witch House update for 25 May 2023

PATCH v. 1.07

Share · View all patches · Build 11314130 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

CHANGELOG v. 1.07

  • Hard Difficulty: Hitting the uninjured rat several times during the ending no longer assigns wrong sprite to the slime graphics
  • It's no longer possible to return the student card to the Librarian if it's been forged or tampered with
  • Fixed an issue where giving the alien figurine to the Archivist caused the pencil sound effect to loop in the background
  • Fixed an issue where pausing the game or entering the menu while the Archivist was writing could have caused the pencil sound effect to loop in the background
  • Walter now makes a comment that there are several boxes containing newspapers in the archives
  • Minor fixes to Elwood's dialogue options
  • Minor fixes to Anastasia's dialogue options
  • Fixed the issue where trying to continue on beyond the last page in Walter's notes with the mouse wheel would still produce the paper-shuffling sound effect
  • Added some animations to interactions with the student card
  • Added some sound effects to interactions with Armitage and the Archivist

If you wish to use the previous 1.06 version, it can be found under Properties > Betas > previous
Thanks again to everyone who helped to locate and fix the bugs!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1902851 Depot 1902851
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link