Song of the Prairie 0.5.25 patch update.

Hello villagers

It’s so glade to welcome you all in Prairie Town!

We are planing the next major update after 2~3 months, so we will devote ourselves to the development of the next major version completely. That’s why we may will lower the update frequency after the 0.5.25 version update. But of course we will make emergency fix if there is serious problem. In 0.5.25, we mainly focus on dealing the underlying content. The purpose of next major update is to make the basic content more stable and more convenient, plus more new-added game content. Here is the preview about the next major update:

【Optimizations】

Redo the operation of controller.

Adjust the function of file saving.

Optimize the game numerical system.

Optimize the some resources refreshment.

Fix some known problems.

【New Content】

Add that you can choose different genders with the same profession when creating the role.(Will not add new profession)

Add new side-ops in Summer, Autumn, Winter of the first year.

Add new features for NPC.

Add new three more Inner Worlds and change Kroc’s image in Inner World.

Add interaction system for town scene.

Add new corps and flowers.

Add ornament store.

Add exchange store for livestock product and fishes.

Add new function of managing the priority of helpers’ work.

Add new function of demolishing animal enclosure.

Those are just part of our update plan. In the future, we will hold positive attitude and enthusiasm to push the optimization of game and the adding of new content.

These are the update contents:

1.Fixed the problem that there will be two entrances in second year Garden Fair games.

2.Fixed the problem that Piggy Station UI will not disappear completely after pressing ESC.

3.Optimized the problem that enter the Hairstyle House first time in new game will change character’s hairstyle.

4.Fixed the problem that hair color of Lateral horsetail style could not be changed.

5.Optimized the Gugu Bird on Becky’s head may disappear.

6.Fixed the problem that after giving Anadem to your date, anadem will continue existing.

7.Fixed the problem that Sugar-coated Fruit will not add PE.

8.Fixed the problem that collected sunny crab production shows differently in backpack and in scene.

9.Optimized the animal’s AI performance after riding them out the enclosure.

10.Optimized the performance of shovel withered tree.

11.Fixed the problem that sent emails will be send again.

And if you have any bug or translation feedback, welcome to the Discord server "Song Of The Prairie" to tell us in "ea-bug-channel" and "translation-bug channel", or go find the Dev @Mavis.

Discord Link:https://discord.com/invite/sYU6zhNhZg

Thank you for liking our game: Song of the Prairie, just share it to your friends.And there will be more content and updates to release in the future, stay tune!