【0525】 Hunter Record & New Rhapsody Skills

Thank you for your support. It's been more than a month since the start of our EA. We've been receiving lots of feedback from players, saying that the game content isn't abundant, as well as suggestions on game optimizations.

Upon receiving the feedback, our devs hurried to fix bugs, optimized the gaming experience, and developed new content. In the new version, you will get to experience the Hunter Record and new Rhapsody skills. More fresh elements are on their way! Below is part of the new content in this update:

New content

Hunter Record :



a. Hunter's Mark

Has a chance to apply a Prey Mark on enemies when hitting them with Normal Attack.

b. Muscular Trapper

After Smashing, deploys a Hunting Trap where the character lands.

c.Variation Hunter

Whenever a Prey Marked enemy attacks, they will be Rended once.

d.Tear Up

Enemies with a Prey Mark have a chance to be Rended; Crowd Control always triggers the Rend effect.

To learn about more Record effects, please explore them in the game.

Added more skills to Rhapsody. Each character now has 17 skills.

[Lilya]

i. Crescendo Blade

ii. Charged Smash

iii. Quick Cut

iv. Staccato

v. Penetrating Note

[Evelyn]

i. Green Energy

ii. Watch Your Back

iii. Super Charger

iv. Bubble Energy

v. Downbeat Bubble

[Maz]

i.Explosive Iron Punch

ii. Mad Steps

iii. Stormy Punch

iv. Consecutive Bursts

v. Megalo Smash

vi. Neonized Fury

An new item, Record Boost, has been added, enabling an optional Record upgrade.

Enriched the illustration system, added monster illustration descriptions, world view terminology descriptions, and action statistics.



Added plot information to the scenes. Added the function of adjusting the brightness of the glare in the settings, players can adjust the intensity of light pollution by themselves. Support for widescreen 4K resolution selection. Add a new beginner's opening PV animation.

Optimizations:

Adjusted the benefits of character cultivation inside and outside the battlefield.

a. Adjusted the values in Life Composer

b. Empowered Records numerically during challenges Optimized the experience in [Whisper-Difficult] and [Whisper-Crazy] We conducted a small-scale decoration in Narcomelody, adding info guidance for the Resonancers. The environment of the supply station on the battlefield will change as per different chapters. Optimized the theme of the non-combat battlefield in the Turbulence Area

Bug Fixing:

Fixed the issue of interfaces overlapping on the right when selecting a stage. Fixed some issues with Forcefield Record.

a. Fixed the issue where the damage caused by the Forcefield Mines triggered by 'Mine Deployment' (releasing Forcefield Mines after every 5 Active Attacks; the requirement is reduced to 3 times when having a Defensive Forcefield) was always at level 1.

b. Fixed the issue where [High Productivity] (lowers the DMG of the Forcefield Mine but the character can have 2 mines at the same time; 3 when their HP is below 50%) became ineffective under certain situations.

c. Fixed the issue where [Life Insurance] (With a Healing Forcefield, the character's HP is always considered to be below 50%) became ineffective under certain situations.

3.Fixed the sound effect error in the demonstration video of the Rhapsody「Keep the Pressure」of Maz.

4.Fixed the issue of Storm Record triggers abnormally.

Thank you again for your support for Neon Echo. Our next big version update will focus on new battlefields, new bosses, and new stories! Stay tuned!