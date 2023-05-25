05. 25 Data Patch



Enter into the Endless Possibility!

Hello, Admirals.

Uncharted Waters Origin will be undergoing a data patch on 05. 25 (Thu) to address identified issues.

Please refer to the following information for details.

25 (Day) Data Patch Data Patch Schedule: 05. 25 (Thu) 20:10 (UTC+9)

The data patch will proceed without maintenance.

The game will therefore be available to play while the data patch is underway.

Data Patch Details

Mate: The issue where Mochizuki Chiyome's contract icon image was being displayed incorrectly will be fixed.

Sailing: The issue where the camera would not normalize after restarting the game during sailing will be fixed.

Assault: The issue where the number of turns used during combat was being displayed incorrectly upon progressing until the last turn will be fixed.

Parts: The issue where the effects of assault parts (Golden Pipe Organ & Golden Large Pipe Organ) were being applied to allies will be fixed.

Dispatch: The issue where any touch functionality would not work properly after using the physical back button from the sailing journal popup after sending out a dispatch will be fixed.

UI: The issue where the cabin image would flash when refreshed upon canceling the cabin modification popup will be fixed.

Privilege: The issue where the icons for the Advance Pass and Epic Pass are replaced with placeholder icon images will be fixed.

Privilege: The issue where the total sailing days were being displayed incorrectly higher on Event > Privilege > Advance Pass will be fixed.

To Note

Please exit the game completely before logging in again for the patch to be applied.

Please be advised that players may experience temporary disconnections while the patch is underway.

We will always strive to maintain the quality and reliability of our services.

Thank you.