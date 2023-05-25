Bat Boy now available on Steam!

X PLUS Games and Sonzai Games is super excited to announce that our 2D action-platformer Bat Boy is finally out and available on Steam!

We've been working this title for over two years and between the development, reaching our goal in the Kickstarter campaign (we still can't believe it!), industry events and all the awesome support from all of you out there, it has been an awesome experience to say the least!

We truly hope that all of you out there enjoy becoming Bat Boy and venturing into Stratoss to save your

brainwashed friends from interdimensional mage Lord Vicious and his Trials of Darkness!

If you're looking for that retro, 8-bit platformer fix with some awesome action that lets you utilize a variety of skills picked up from numerous bosses, Bat Boy might just be the game for you!

We'd love to hear what you think of the game or even just chat so feel free to reach out to us or join and follow us at one of the places below!

X PLUS Games Discord

X PLUS Games Twitter

Sonzai Games Twitter

See you in Stratoss!

X PLUS Games & Sonzai Games