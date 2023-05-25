 Skip to content

肥羊危机 update for 25 May 2023

V1.4-V1.43 version update announcement

Build 11313921 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone, this update mainly fixes some bugs. If you encounter any problems or are dissatisfied with the gameplay, please respond within the community and we will read your feedback!

Change content:
  • Add attribute card locking function in dungeon mode
  • Fix bug where dungeon attribute cards can be clicked continuously
  • Adjust the dungeon mode boss attribute
  • Fix bug where BOSS is stuck out of the map
  • Adjust the values of certain attributes in the attribute card

This is a temporary update patch(^▽^)

