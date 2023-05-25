V1.4-V1.43 version update announcement

Hello everyone, this update mainly fixes some bugs. If you encounter any problems or are dissatisfied with the gameplay, please respond within the community and we will read your feedback!
Change content:
- Add attribute card locking function in dungeon mode
- Fix bug where dungeon attribute cards can be clicked continuously
- Adjust the dungeon mode boss attribute
- Fix bug where BOSS is stuck out of the map
- Adjust the values of certain attributes in the attribute card
This is a temporary update patch(^▽^)
Changed files in this update