v1.7.4 is coming!
Here are the mainly new updates:
1.1 new fish——Rudd
2.Bubbles.
3.Some adjustments with level.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
v1.7.4 is coming!
Here are the mainly new updates:
1.1 new fish——Rudd
2.Bubbles.
3.Some adjustments with level.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update