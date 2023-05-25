 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

King Of Water update for 25 May 2023

v1.7.4 is coming!

Share · View all patches · Build 11313789 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v1.7.4 is coming!

Here are the mainly new updates:
1.1 new fish——Rudd
2.Bubbles.
3.Some adjustments with level.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2142371 Depot 2142371
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link